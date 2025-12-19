CM Conrad Sangma Shares Breakfast with Shillong Municipal Workers, Calls Them City’s Unsung Heroes

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday spent time with sanitation workers of the Shillong Municipal Board, calling them the city’s “unsung heroes”.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged their overlooked contribution to keeping Shillong clean and livable.
Sharing details of the interaction on micro-blogging site X, Sangma said the gathering, held over breakfast, was a meaningful way to close the year. He described the workers as individuals who quietly serve the city every day, remaining largely unseen despite their constant presence and essential role.
"A truly meaningful way to close the year, sharing breakfast with the unsung heroes of the Shillong Municipal Board. These remarkable women and men quietly care for our city, often unseen, yet always present," he said.
Recalling a personal moment, the chief minister said he once stopped late at night near Ward’s Lake after noticing sanitation workers cleaning the area. And that encounter made him reflect on how people enjoy clean streets and surroundings without always recognising the effort behind them.
"I remember travelling back home late one evening and saw them cleaning near Ward’s Lake. I stopped to meet them, and in that moment I realised how often we enjoy clean streets and surroundings without ever acknowledging the hands that make it possible," he added.
Sangma described the breakfast as a special early Christmas gesture and urged citizens to show greater appreciation and respect for sanitation workers. As the state prepares to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, he called on people to pause with gratitude, uphold the dignity of such workers, and stand with them in caring for the city.
"This was a very special early Christmas breakfast. As we celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, may we pause with gratitude in our hearts, honour their dignity, and walk alongside them in caring for our beautiful city," he avowed.
The interaction was widely viewed as a heartfelt gesture that drew attention to the often overlooked role of frontline civic workers, whose daily efforts are essential to keeping Shillong running smoothly and maintaining the city’s quality of life.