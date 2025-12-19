Shillong Set to Get Taj Umiam Resort as Meghalaya Hands Over Land at Umiam

Shillong: Meghalaya took a major step forward in strengthening its tourism and hospitality sector with the formal handover of land at Umiam for the upcoming Taj Umiam Resort & Spa, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Thursday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sangma called it a significant milestone for the state.
"The luxury resort, to be developed near the iconic Umiam Lake, is expected to emerge as a landmark destination," he added.
The chief minister said that the project is set against one of Meghalaya’s most scenic backdrops and aims to enhance the region’s appeal among domestic and international travellers.
"This development will make Shillong home to its fourth five-star property, with two already operational," he said.
The chief minister noted that the project is expected to generate employment, create new opportunities for local communities, and contribute to the state’s economic growth. He also said the resort would help strengthen Meghalaya’s position on the national and global tourism map.
"The arrival of a premier brand like Taj at such a distinguished location will further enhance Meghalaya’s tourism appeal, generate new opportunities for our people, and strengthen the state’s position on the national and global tourism map," he avowed.
The Taj Umiam Resort & Spa project aligns with the state government’s broader push to promote sustainable tourism while attracting high-quality investments that leverage Meghalaya’s natural beauty and cultural richness.