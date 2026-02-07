CBI Books Retired Superintendent, Two Inspectors for Bribery in Mizoram Customs Case

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against three Customs officials, including a retired Superintendent and two Inspectors, in connection with a bribery and corruption case linked to the release of smuggled goods in Mizoram.
According to an official statement dated February 5, the case was registered on February 3, 2026, following a complaint lodged by the Additional Commissioner, CGST, Guwahati.
The accused officials were earlier posted at the Customs Preventive Force (CPF) in Champhai, Mizoram, and are alleged to have abused their official positions for personal gain.
“The allegations pertain to abuse of official position and receipt of illegal gratification for releasing smuggled goods,” the CBI said in the official statement.
As per the statement, it was alleged that during the period between 2022 and 2023, the officials illegally detained consignments of arecanuts, cigarettes and other goods without preparing mandatory documents and subsequently demanded bribes from the concerned parties.
The agency said that after receiving illegal gratification amounting to more than Rs 35 lakh on different occasions, the confiscated goods were released.
“It has also been alleged that goods worth over Rs 1.42 crore were found missing from the godowns in respect of seizures effected in various cases between December 23, 2022 and April 26, 2023,” the CBI said.
As part of the investigation, the CBI is conducting searches at the premises of the accused at multiple locations, including Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, Sikar in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar and Churachandpur in Manipur.
The agency said further investigation in the case is continuing.