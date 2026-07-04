Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges people to Take Precautions Amid Rising Temperatures

Guwahtai: Today the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to people across the state to take necessary precautions amid rising temperatures, urging them to remain vigilant against heat-related illnesses and prioritise their health.

In a message shared on Facebook, the Chief Minister noted that temperatures have become unusually high over the past few days and it has become unbearable, therefore he advised people to stay well hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals. He also encouraged people to include locally available seasonal fruits and natural beverages in their daily diet to help cope with the prevailing weather conditions.

Sarma further urged people to exercise caution while venturing outdoors, particularly those who are required to work or travel during the hottest hours of the day. He advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and adopt appropriate preventive measures to reduce the risk of heat-related health complications.

The Chief Minister also appealed to anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, weakness or other signs of heat stress to seek immediate medical attention without delay.

Highlighting improvements in the state's healthcare infrastructure, Sarma said Assam's medical services have expanded significantly in recent years, making healthcare more accessible to people across the state. He urged people not to hesitate to visit their nearest health centre whenever medical assistance is required.

Reassuring the public, the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to further strengthening healthcare services to ensure timely and effective treatment is available to everyone in need during the ongoing spell of extreme heat.