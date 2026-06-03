CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Discusses Assam’s Growth and Development Vision

Guwahati: On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and briefed her on the state's economic development, growth trajectory and development plans.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's first official meeting with the President since taking office as Chief Minister for the second term in a row. In the meeting, he conveyed details on the transformation that Assam is undergoing and also shared information on various initiatives being undertaken by the government to keep Assam as one of the fastest growing states in India.

According to the Chief Minister the talks centered on various aspects, including infrastructure development, investment promotion, and measures for public welfare programmes, as well as those for continuing the state's fast-paced economic development.

Following the meeting, Sarma took to social media platform, Twitter , and wrote, "It was inspiring and encouraging. He praised President Murmu as an “epitome of courage, resilience and leadership” and thanked her for her guidance and support.

“Meeting the Hon’ble President is always an inspiring experience, and her words serve as an encouragement in our path of public service,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also briefed the President about Assam's remarkable achievements and its future plans to continue the momentum with targeted development initiatives and better governance delivery.

“After assuming office for the second time, I briefed her on Assam’s ongoing growth journey as one of India’s fastest-growing states and how we plan to take this momentum forward,” he said.

Sarma also requested the President's blessings and guidance as the state government is focusing on public welfare, economic growth, infrastructure development and growth through investment.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as the Assam government is currently actively working on significant development initiatives to boost the state's economy and enhance the overall well-being for the people of Assam.