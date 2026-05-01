President Droupadi Murmu Extends Buddha Purnima Greetings

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima, describing Lord Buddha's teachings as the answer to the challenges faced by the world today.

In a message, the President said, "On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society."

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world," she added.

"This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha's advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity," President Murmu said.

"In today's world which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony," she added.

The President is currently on a five-day summer sojourn to her official residence at Mashobra in Shimla, where she took a round of various areas in Rashtrapati Niwas and reviewed the amenities for visitors on Thursday.

She also planted a Khumani sapling in the lawn of the official residence, a statement said.

During her visit to Himachal Pradesh, which started on April 27, President Murmu attended a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

At present, the authorities provide a free bus service to tourists to the President's summer retreat.

The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Murmu's two years in office on July 25, 2024.

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road in Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A guide at the presidential residence said that visitors can explore the 174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, nature trails and other parts of the building, including its lawns and parks.

Constructed in 1850 by the King of Koti in European architectural style, the Rashtrapati Niwas, previously known as the Retreat Building, is one of four existing presidential residences in India.

The other three are Rashtrapati Ashiana, a Presidential retreat in Dehradun; Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana; and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, in New Delhi. (IANS)

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