CM Lalduhoma Flags Lack of Motivation Among Mizo Students in Clearing National Exams

Aizawl: Expressing concern over lack of motivation, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that Mizo students lag behind scheduled tribes of other states in terms of clearing national level competitive exams for jobs.
He said this while speaking during a event where he inaugurated a winter-cum cultural festival at Serchhip Government College in Serchhip town.
Despite Mizoram being recognized as the first fully literate state in India in May, Chief Minister Lalduhoma acknowledged that Mizo students lag behind their peers from other states in national-level competitive exams.
“We are far behind other scheduled tribe students from other states, particularly in clearing the central competitive exams. Although there are many jobs, we fail to fill ST quotas because of lack of motivation, determination and perseverance,” he said.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish Mizoram State University and confirmed that classes at Mizoram Engineering College in Lunglei will begin next year. Highlighting the government’s employment initiatives, he said that thousands of jobs have been created so far, with recruitment strictly based on merit.
Lalduhoma emphasized the government’s focus on agriculture, noting that farmers receive support prices for five key cash crops. Additionally, under the state’s flagship programme, ‘Bana Kaih’ (handholding scheme), determined individuals can access project-based interest-free loans to become economically self-reliant.
Addressing the issue of rising drug abuse, the Chief Minister stated that the government has made continuous efforts to combat addiction and trafficking. Many young people rescued from addiction have been provided with skill-based training to help them earn a livelihood and reintegrate into society.