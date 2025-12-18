Over 13,000 Arrested in Drug and Liquor Cases in Mizoram in 21 Months

According to the minister, at least 13,256 people were taken into custody between January 2024 and September this year. This figure includes around 100 foreign nationals, most of whom are from neighbouring Myanmar. During the same period, the Excise and Narcotics Department registered 1,016 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and 12,047 cases under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) (MLP) Act, 2025.