CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 at Dasharath Deb Sports Complex, Badharghat.
Speaking at the event, he said sports are important for both physical and mental health.
"Children who play sports think more positively, feel less stressed, and grow in many ways," he added.
The Chief Minister further told parents to let kids balance sports and studies.
The event is organized by the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports and West Tripura District Administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined virtually and spoke with young athletes from different states. Before the inauguration, Saha and other officials paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Saha said the festival is held on the Prime Minister’s advice to connect youth across states and give them a chance to show their talent.
He also mentioned programs like 75 Border Villages Kranti Veero Ke Naam, Pariksha Pe Charcha, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam to help students grow mentally and feel patriotic.
He said the Mahotsav will also help revive old Indian games that kids today hardly know, and give children from villages and hills a chance to shine in sports.
Former CM and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, guest of honor, said children should start sports early to live better and think about contributing to society.
Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy spoke about new sports facilities. He said eight synthetic turf grounds and 40 new grass fields have been built, with more projects coming soon.
Other attendees included Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Padma Shri gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and T. Mog, Joint Director of Youth Affairs & Sports.
The festival started officially when the Chief Minister kicked off the football competition and hoisted the festival flag. Various sports events are now underway at the venue.