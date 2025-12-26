Setback for Congress in Barak Valley as Maimol Community Reaffirms Support for BJP

Hailakandi: The possibility of a major setback has been indicated for the Congress party in the political scenario of the Barak Valley ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026.
Following the Lok Sabha elections, the minority Maimol (Muslim Fisherman) community has openly expressed their support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has announced that it will stand with the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. This is a move which political observers believe could significantly affect the political equations in the Barak Valley.
In this context, on December 25, Thursday, a delegation of the backward-class Maimol community of the Barak Valley met Assam cabinet minister Krishnendu Paul and submitted their long-pending five-point charter of demands. Representatives from three organisations of the Maimol community, including the All Assam Muslim Fisherman Federation, MOSA, and MAHI, were present in the delegation.
Nezam Uddin, the President of the All Assam Muslim Fisherman Federation and Chairman of the federation, Selim Uddin laid out their key demands which included declaring the Maimol community of the Barak Valley as Khilonjia (indigenous people), conducting a population-based caste census of the Maimol community in the Barak Valley, and providing political representation to the community in the upcoming elections.
The leaders have also demanded that the BJP should give its ticket to a Maimol community candidate from the South Karimganj Assembly constituency. They further stressed that there are over 80,000 Maimol voters in the constituency, adding that if a deserving candidate from the community is nominated, the BJP’s victory would be almost certain.
The Maimol leaders have also expressed complete faith in the development initiatives led by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This is the reason why, they stated that they supported the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and would continue to support the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Minister Krishnendu Paul took note of the demands and accepted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister. He also assured the delegation that he would soon arrange a meeting between the Maimol community representatives and the Chief Minister.
Political analysts are of the opinion that this united stand of the Maimol community ahead of the Assam Assembly elections could create a new political equation in the Barak Valley. It is also being viewed as a major political blow to the Indian National Congress in the region ahead of the crucial polls.