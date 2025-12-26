Setback for Congress in Barak Valley as Maimol Community Reaffirms Support for BJP

Hailakandi: The possibility of a major setback has been indicated for the Congress party in the political scenario of the Barak Valley ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026.

Following the Lok Sabha elections, the minority Maimol (Muslim Fisherman) community has openly expressed their support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has announced that it will stand with the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. This is a move which political observers believe could significantly affect the political equations in the Barak Valley.

In this context, on December 25, Thursday, a delegation of the backward-class Maimol community of the Barak Valley met Assam cabinet minister Krishnendu Paul and submitted their long-pending five-point charter of demands. Representatives from three organisations of the Maimol community, including the All Assam Muslim Fisherman Federation, MOSA, and MAHI, were present in the delegation.

Nezam Uddin, the President of the All Assam Muslim Fisherman Federation and Chairman of the federation, Selim Uddin laid out their key demands which included declaring the Maimol community of the Barak Valley as Khilonjia (indigenous people), conducting a population-based caste census of the Maimol community in the Barak Valley, and providing political representation to the community in the upcoming elections.