CM Pema Khandu Extends Donyi Polo Day Greetings, Reaffirms Indigenous Identity

"Best wishes to all on Donyi Polo Day. The declaration of December 31 stands as a powerful affirmation of our indigenous roots. Donyi Polo is not a borrowed belief. It is who we are. It is the foundation of our ethics, our relationship with nature, and our understanding of truth. We are not ‘followers’ of Donyi Polo; we are Donyi Polo. What is inherited from our ancestors cannot be abandoned, diluted, or replaced," Khandu wrote on X.