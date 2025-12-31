CM Pema Khandu Extends Donyi Polo Day Greetings, Reaffirms Indigenous Identity

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, describing the observance as a strong affirmation of the indigenous identity and cultural roots of the region.
In a message on X, Khandu said the declaration of December 31 as Donyi Polo Day reflects the deep respect accorded to the age-old belief system that has shaped the values and way of life of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.
He also stressed that Donyi Polo is not a belief borrowed from elsewhere, but an integral part of the people’s identity.
"Best wishes to all on Donyi Polo Day. The declaration of December 31 stands as a powerful affirmation of our indigenous roots. Donyi Polo is not a borrowed belief. It is who we are. It is the foundation of our ethics, our relationship with nature, and our understanding of truth. We are not ‘followers’ of Donyi Polo; we are Donyi Polo. What is inherited from our ancestors cannot be abandoned, diluted, or replaced," Khandu wrote on X.
The chief minister said the philosophy of Donyi Polo forms the foundation of ethics, guides the relationship between humans and nature, and upholds the understanding of truth passed down through generations. What has been inherited from ancestors, he noted, cannot be abandoned, diluted or replaced.
Khandu also prayed for the blessings of Almighty Donyi Polo, seeking wisdom, harmony and strength for all.
"May Almighty Donyi Polo bless us all with wisdom, harmony, and strength," he added.
Donyi Polo Day is more than a religious observance for the Adi community. It is a reminder of their deep-rooted connection with ancestral traditions and with nature itself. The belief system continues to shape everyday life, values and the way the community relates to the world around it.
The vision of Talom Rukbo laid the foundation for the revival and recognition of Donyi Polo, and that legacy is being carried forward through the sustained efforts of leaders such as Dr Tasing. Their work has helped ensure that the faith remains relevant and strong, safeguarding the cultural identity and core values of the Adi people for future generations.