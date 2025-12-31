Feral Buffalo Herd Terrorises Farmers at Rani Chapori, Crops and Lives at Risk

Guwahati: For the past two years, a herd of domestic buffaloes has been creating fear and distress among farmers at Rani Chapori char in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. What began as a small group of about eight buffalo in 2024 has now grown into a herd of 22, including calves, posing a serious threat to both human lives and cultivated land.

Local farmers say the animals mostly appear at night, damaging crops and creating panic, before disappearing into the dense jungle areas of the char by morning. Many villagers now spend sleepless nights guarding their fields, worried that the buffaloes could attack people or destroy their only source of livelihood.

Akshay Kalita, a farmer from the area, said the situation has gone out of control. “They run amok at night and vanish before dawn. Authorities should stay here for several days and tranquilise them before any serious accident happens,” he said. He added that while some farmers have managed to fence their fields, many cannot afford such measures.

The herd has caused repeated damage to vegetables like brinjal, cabbage, pumpkin, bottle gourd and lady’s finger. Subhash Kalita, another farmer, said he suffered heavy losses and was forced to dig a four to five feet deep trench around his 20-bigha land to protect it. Smaller farmers, he added, have put up barbed-wire fencing wherever possible.

Forest Department officials confirmed that the animals are not wild but domestic buffaloes that were washed away during floods and later took shelter on the chapori. Several attempts have been made to drive them away with the help of local residents and police, but the animals retreat into thick forest areas as soon as people approach. Use of drones has also been difficult due to restrictions in the area.

Meanwhile, some owners have claimed the buffaloes and submitted applications to the authorities. Officials said capturing the animals may be easier during the kharali season. Wildlife experts have warned that feral buffalo can still show aggressive behaviour towards humans and also pose health risks.

Farmers are now urging the Forest Department and district administration to act quickly before the situation turns tragic.