CM Pema Khandu Hails Arunachal Archers’ Bronze at Khelo India Inter-SAI Championship

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday congratulated the state’s archery contingent for winning a bronze medal at the Khelo India Inter-SAI National Archery Championship 2025–26.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu termed the achievement a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.
The Chief Minister lauded the Arunachal Archers for their disciplined performance and teamwork. He specifically praised the team led by members of the Tawang District Archery Association — Thutan Dawa, Sonam and Lobsang Tenzin — for their dedication and commitment to excellence.
"Heartiest congratulations to the Arunachal Archers for clinching Bronze at the Khelo India Inter-SAI National Archery Championship 2025–26. This proud achievement by Team Arunachal Pradesh, led by the dedicated members of the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) — Thutan Dawa, Sonam, and Lobsang Tenzin — is a testament to discipline, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to excellence," he added.
Khandu also extended special appreciation to the Sub-Junior Girls’ Team of Arunachal Pradesh, which secured a bronze medal in its category. He said the success of young archers reflects the strong grassroots foundation of the sport in the state and signals a promising future for archery across age groups.
“The entire state celebrates your achievement,” the Chief Minister said, encouraging athletes to continue striving for higher honours at the national level.