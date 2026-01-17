DPS Duliajan Celebrates Bhogali Bihu with Bhela Ghar Competition and Traditional Games
Duliajan: Delhi Public School (DPS), Duliajan marked Bhogali Bihu and Makar Sankranti with a vibrant celebration on January 16, 2026, organising a special morning assembly that blended tradition, creativity and student participation.
For the first time, students actively took part in traditional games such as Tekeli Bhonga and the popular egg fight, adding festive spirit to the campus.
A major highlight of the celebration was the school’s first-ever inter-house Bhela Ghar decoration competition. Ahead of the event, the school authorities held detailed discussions with house coordinators to ensure smooth execution.
"Students were guided on the materials to be provided by the school, along with items they could prepare and bring from home. Within a span of three hours, each house successfully constructed its own Bhela Ghar, showcasing teamwork and innovative design," an official statement said.
Following an appeal from the school, a large number of students arrived dressed in traditional Assamese attire, further enhancing the cultural ambience of the programme.
The initiative aimed to instil pride in local traditions, encourage harmony and cooperation, and provide students with a platform to express their creativity.
Parents who attended the event lauded the school’s efforts, noting that such programmes play a vital role in preserving cultural values among the younger generation.
They also appreciated the school management for thoughtfully organising activities that connected students with Assam’s rich traditions.