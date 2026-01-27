CM Pu Lalduhoma Urges Farmers’ Cooperation to Make Mizoram a Leading Rubber-Producing State

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma has urged rubber growers to put in their best efforts, assuring them of full government support to realise the vision of making Mizoram a leading rubber-producing state under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission.
As per an official statement dated January 23, the Chief Minister made the remarks during his visit to rubber plantations at Chungtlang village, where he reviewed the progress of rubber cultivation and assessed the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission.
He was accompanied by Minister for Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Pu Lalthansanga.
During the visit, Pu Lalduhoma inspected the Chungtlang rubber plantation area up to the Tut river and, from a vantage point, viewed rubber plantations in neighbouring West Phaileng. He later interacted with rubber growers at the Darkhuang rubber plantation area.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Chungtlang was a fitting venue for the programme, describing it as a village rich in rubber cultivation. He also noted that rubber is a crop well suited to Mizoram, although organised government intervention in the sector began only around 1982.
"The Chief Minister called upon farmers to maximise their efforts, assuring them that the state government would extend full support to strengthen rubber cultivation and processing, with the long-term goal of positioning Mizoram as a major rubber-producing state," the statement quoted the Chief Minister as saying.
The statement further said that prior to the present government assuming office, about 3,025 hectares had already been brought under rubber cultivation through various schemes, alongside plantations raised by individual farmers.
Highlighting the state’s potential, Pu Lalduhoma said Mizoram could cultivate rubber over nearly 50,000 hectares. Under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, the government aims to bring 11,500 hectares under rubber cultivation within five years.
He also informed that 100 new rubber processing machines have already been approved and that efforts are underway to make them operational at the earliest.
Earlier, Chungtlang Rubber Producer Society president Pu Malsawmthanga presented a status report of the society. Under Phase II of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, Chungtlang has been allotted 95 hectares, making it the third-highest beneficiary area under the phase.
Plantation activities are currently in progress.
Under Phase II of the mission, rubber saplings are set to be planted over a total area of 2,575 hectares across the state.
Rubber cultivation in Chungtlang began around 16 years ago, during which nearly 75,000 saplings were planted, though not all survived. From 2024 onwards, around 30,000 trees have become ready for tapping. However, the lack of adequate processing units has prevented full utilisation of latex. In 2025, Chungtlang village earned approximately Rs 70 lakh from rubber cultivation.
The government has also recently improved access roads to the Chungtlang rubber plantations and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the construction of concrete pavements, aimed at easing transportation and supporting plantation activities.