SIR Will Lead to Removal of 4–5 Lakh ‘Miya’ Votes in Assam: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is implemented in the state, around four to five lakh “Miya” votes would have to be removed.
The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a seed-capital distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) in Digboi.
Sarma said arrangements had already been put in place to prevent certain people from voting in Assam, though he described the process as being at a preliminary stage.
“We have made arrangements so that they cannot vote in Assam. But this is still preliminary. When SIR comes, then four to five lakh Miya votes will have to be cut,” he said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Sarma said criticism from the opposition would not deter him.
“So let Congress abuse me as much as they want. My job is to make the Miya people suffer. If the Miya people don’t suffer, they will come even to Duliajan,” he said.
The Chief Minister further claimed that members of the community had already moved into several areas of Upper Assam.
“They have already come to Tinsukia. A few days ago, I received a list of land transactions in Tinsukia. Hindus sold more and Miya Muslims bought more,” he alleged.
According to Sarma, these developments pointed to rapid demographic changes in the region.
“That means Miyas have come up till Digboi, Tinsukia and Duliajan. If we are not careful now, when will we be?” he said.
Sarma also asserted that the Special Intensive Revision process was not causing any difficulties for indigenous people.
The remarks are expected to trigger sharp political reactions, particularly from the opposition, amid ongoing debates over voter verification, migration and land ownership in Assam.