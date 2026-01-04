CM Sangma Interacts with Residents in North, East Garo Hills Under CM Connect Programme

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday interacted with residents of Memilam and nearby villages under the Adokgre C&RD block in North Garo Hills as part of the CM Connect programme.
The Chief Minister heard local grievances and discussed measures to address them.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sangma said that CM Connect is aimed at strengthening direct communication between the government and people.
""Connected with the people of Memilam and surrounding areas under Adokgre C&RD block in North Garo Hills today. Heard their concerns and discussed ways to address them. CM Connect is bridging the gap – listening, acting, and resolving issues," Sangma wrote on X.
Sangma further stressed that community participation remains central to the government’s people-first approach, focused on collaboration and inclusion.
"Grateful for the power of community engagement. Our govt's people-first approach is all about collaboration and participation," he added.
Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak and MLAs Jim Sangma and Rupert Momin accompanied the Chief Minister and raised constituency-related concerns.
During his visit, Sangma also stopped at villages in East and North Garo Hills to interact with residents and exchange greetings, thanking them for their warmth and support.
"Stopped by villages in East & North Garo Hills to spread cheer and connect with our people. Grateful for the warmth and love," Sangma said.
