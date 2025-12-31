CM Sarma Reminds New Year Revellers of 24/7 CCTV Surveillance in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night reminded people celebrating New Year’s Eve in Guwahati that the city is under round-the-clock surveillance, with a network of about 2,000 CCTV cameras monitoring the streets.
In a post shared on social media on December 31, the Chief Minister said the surveillance system is aimed at ensuring public safety and enforcing the law, particularly during late-night celebrations when traffic and crowd movement increase across the city.
Acknowledging that many residents will be having plans for the night, Sarma urged people to celebrate responsibly and follow traffic rules.
He also advised motorists to drive carefully and asked citizens to move around the city with confidence, assuring them of enhanced security arrangements.
"I know you all have plans tonight, but just reminding you that a network of 2,000 CCTV cameras are now monitoring the streets of Guwahati 24/7 to ensure safety and uphold laws. So enjoy responsibly, drive safely and explore the city confidently," Sarma wrote on X.
The CCTV network forms part of the state government’s broader efforts to strengthen urban policing and improve safety in Guwahati, especially during major events and festive occasions.
Three days earlier, as New Year festivities picked up across Assam, Assam Police used a light-hearted social media post to remind people about road safety. In the post, the police introduced the idea of a “Friend for Hire” — a sober friend whose role is to make sure everyone reaches home safely.
The post asked people to keep one friend alcohol-free on New Year’s Eve, who would take charge of car keys, arrange a cab if needed and step in when someone insists they are fine to drive.
“Now Hiring: 1 Sober Friend who ruins your ‘I’m fine to drive’ speech and saves your life instead!” Assam Police wrote on X.
The police clarified that it was not an actual service but a reminder to think ahead before celebrating. The message stressed that those who drink should not drive and should depend on a sober friend or a cab.
The post ended with the hashtag #NoRegretNewYear, urging people to celebrate without accidents or loss.