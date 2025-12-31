Assam CM Distributes Seed Fund Under MMUA to Over 33,000 Women Entrepreneurs in Boko

Guwahati: Ending the year on a positive and empowering note, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday ceremonially distributed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to more than 33,000 women entrepreneurs from the Boko–Chaygaon area under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

The initiative aims to promote women-led entrepreneurship and strengthen financial independence among women across the state. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that empowering women economically is a key step towards building an Atmanirbhar Assam. He added that the MMUA scheme is designed not only to provide seed capital but also to ensure future credit support so that women can sustainably grow their small businesses.

Under the scheme, a total of 33,861 women from Boko–Chaygaon received the seed fund, which will help them start or expand income-generating activities such as small trade, agriculture-based enterprises, weaving, food processing and other self-employment ventures. The beneficiaries expressed happiness and confidence, saying the financial support would help them reduce dependence on others and contribute to their household income.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government’s long-term vision is to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideus” by enabling women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually through entrepreneurship and skill-based livelihoods. He said that women, often referred to as “Nari Shakti,” are the backbone of Assam’s economy and social structure, and their empowerment is essential for inclusive development.

Officials present at the programme stated that MMUA is gaining momentum across the state, with thousands of women already benefiting from the scheme in different constituencies. The government has also assured continuous handholding support, training, and access to institutional credit to ensure that women entrepreneurs can scale up their businesses.

As the year draws to a close, the distribution of financial assistance in Boko–Chaygaon marks another milestone in Assam’s journey towards women-led development. The government reiterated that while the year may be ending, its commitment to empowering women and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship will continue with renewed energy in the coming years.