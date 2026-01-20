CM Sarma to Hold High-Level Engagements at WEF 2026 Today

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold a series of high-level engagements on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, focusing on workforce development, emerging technologies and strengthening Assam’s global partnerships.
“On Day 2 at the World Economic Forum, Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will engage with global leaders and leading enterprises, deepening partnerships and reinforcing Assam’s growing presence on the world stage,” the CMO said in a post on X.
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Assam said Sarma will address a session on “Securing a Future-Ready Workforce for the Next Industrial Era” and participate in a roundtable on semiconductor, electronics and artificial intelligence sectors.
In addition, Sarma is scheduled to hold five bilateral meetings and take part in a multilateral interaction with global entities during the day.
Meanwhile, Sarma on Tuesday held discussions with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran ahead of his scheduled meetings with representatives of the global semiconductor industry at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Sharing details on social media platform X, Sarma said the Tata Group is playing a pivotal role in anchoring Assam’s semiconductor ecosystem.
He added that the state government is keen to further strengthen the sector by collaborating with major global players.
“Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at the World Economic Forum later today, I had a good conversation with Tata Group Chairman Shri N Chandrasekaran,” the Chief Minister wrote.
He further noted that the partnership with Tata has laid the foundation for the growth of the semiconductor industry in Assam, and the state is looking to build on this momentum through global collaborations.