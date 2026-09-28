CMV Raids Residence of State Employee Jennifer Ahmed in Disproportionate Assets Case

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister’s Vigilance team, has conducted a raid at the residence of state government employee Jennifer Ahmed in connection with a case involving alleged possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

As per information , the CMV carried out the operation early in the morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets. Officials reportedly searched the residence and examined documents and other materials relevant to the case.

The action comes after Jennifer Ahmed was arrested by Hatigaon Police on 2nd July in connection with the case. The latest CMV operation is understood to be part of the continuing investigation into the allegations against her. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against Jennifer Ahmed have not been established in court. Authorities are expected to disclose further information as the inquiry progresses.

The officers are examining financial records and other evidence to establish the nature and extent of the alleged assets.

Further details are awaited.