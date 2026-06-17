Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma Under Spotlight as Sanchita Ugale Death Investigation Continues

Guwahati: The television industry is continuing to grapple with the tragic death of 22-year-old actress Sanchita Ugale, who was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara. While police investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death remain ongoing, attention has shifted to allegations made against her co-star, Ujjwal Sharma.

Several of Ugale’s friends and colleagues have accused Sharma of mentally harassing the actress during their time working together. However, no official findings have linked him to the case, and authorities have not named any suspects.

Sharma, a television actor and model from Delhi, began his career in modelling at the age of 19 before making his acting debut in the television series Radhakrishn. He later appeared alongside Ugale in Saajan Ghar.

Speaking to the media, Indraxi Kanjilal, a close friend of Ugale, alleged that Sharma had subjected the actress to mental harassment during the filming of Saajan Ghar. She claimed that he had borrowed money from Ugale and later behaved rudely when she requested its return. AS per Kanjilal, Sharma allegedly humiliated her, used inappropriate language and issued threats. She further stated that she possesses screenshots of alleged conversations between the two.

Ugale’s father has not named any person but said he believed his daughter had been troubled by someone and had been struggling with depression.

As of now, Sharma has not publicly responded to the latest allegations made by Ugale’s friends and colleagues. Police continue to investigate the case, and no conclusions have been announced regarding the circumstances of the actress’s death.