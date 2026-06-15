Kumkum Bhagya Actress Sanchita Ugale Passes Away in Mumbai

Mumbai: The television industry is in mourning after the sudden death of actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in the popular television daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She was 30 years old.

As per police officers, Sanchita was residing with her parents and sister in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai. The actress was reportedly alone at home when the incident occurred. Her family and police team stated that she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom on 14th June and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. They have stated that the exact reasons behind the incident remain unclear.

The news of Sanchita’s untimely death has shocked the entire the television fraternity. As per report, prior to the tragedy, the actress had shared photographs and videos on her social media accounts.

Fellow television actress Simran Budharup expressed her grief by commenting on Sanchita’s latest Instagram post. “Why Sanchita?” she wrote, accompanied by a crying emoticon. Fans also flooded the comments section with messages of shock, sadness and condolences, remembering the actress and paying tribute to her work.

Sanchita’s final social media post was an Instagram reel featuring her dancing to a song, which had received warm responses from followers. She was also recognised for her appearances in other projects, including Chhava, and had earned appreciation for her contributions to the television industry.