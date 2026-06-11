NEET Row: CJP Threatens Nationwide Agitation as Protests Move to Pune

New Delhi: Following its initial demonstration in the national capital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a second protest in Pune on 11 June, reiterating its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The youth-led movement announced the upcoming demonstration on its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), a post later shared by the group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

“Our members will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in Maharashtra's educational capital, Pune. How many Pune residents will join us?” the CJP stated online.

The protest is scheduled to take place at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus at 4:00 pm on 11 June. “Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!” Dipke added.

The organisation is seeking Mr Pradhan's immediate resignation following a major controversy involving alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and CBSE results.

On Sunday evening, Dipke released a video statement on X warning that the group would scale up its agitation to various states and cities across the country if the minister does not step down.

“I previously stated that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, the agitation will widen significantly. If he refuses to step down, I will personally travel to different cities and states to lead protests demanding his removal,” Dipke said.

When questioned about recent Gen Z-led student uprisings in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke emphasised that the CJP's recent rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was entirely peaceful and should not be compared to those movements.

He also outlined plans for future demonstrations in New Delhi. “If Dharmendra Pradhan fails to resign even after our regional protests, we will have no alternative but to agitate in the capital once more,” he said, adding that students from all corners of the country would gather peacefully in Delhi.

“We will not stop until he resigns. He must take moral responsibility for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students,” Dipke concluded.

Following the Delhi rally, Dipke held a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to restate his demands, while firmly denying any ties to established political parties.

“We have seen the country's politics focus heavily on divisive religious agendas over the last decade, which does nothing to create employment,” Dipke remarked, calling on the government to completely reprioritise its focus toward the youth.

Despite several Opposition leaders voicing external support for the campaign, Dipke insisted the movement would remain strictly independent. “We have not spoken to leaders of any political party. This movement is run by and for Gen Z. Others are welcome to support our cause externally, but we will not associate ourselves with any political faction.”