COCOMI Women’s Wing Condemns Reported Dismissal of Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam from JNU

Guwahati: The women’s wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has condemned the reported dismissal of Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from his post as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), demanding a proper investigation into the allegations against him before any conclusion is reached.

Addressing a press conference at the COCOMI office, women’s wing co-convenor RK Tharaksana said allegations levelled against Akoijam by some JNU students had emerged over the past few days. Questioning the reported dismissal before the allegations were investigated through due legal procedures, Tharaksana said any wrongdoing should be established through a proper inquiry.

She termed the decision unfortunate and unacceptable, stressing that the allegations must be examined fairly. She added that COCOMI would not support Akoijam if he were found guilty, but maintained that conclusions should not be drawn without a proper investigation.

RK Tharaksana praised Akoijam for consistently raising issues concerning Manipur in Parliament and reflecting the sentiments of the state's people.

Meanwhile, today the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manipur unit, staged a protest rally in Imphal demanding Akoijam's resignation over sexual harassment allegations made by JNU students.