Assam: Nepali-Language Bhaona To Be Staged During Durga Puja In Narayanpur

Guwahati: A traditional Assamese bhaona based on the works of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva is set to take on a new cultural dimension in Lakhimpur district, with a Nepali-language performance scheduled during Durga Puja in Narayanpur.

The initiative has been taken by the Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee of Chamguri in Narayanpur, with active participation from members of the Gorkha community. The committee, which has a history spanning 65 years, aims to make this year’s celebrations distinctive by staging the renowned play ‘Shakunir Pratishodh’, written by Ganesh Gogoi, in Nepali.

Members of the Gorkha community are rehearsing intensively for the performance, with local artistes and crew working to ensure its success. The play has been translated into Nepali by Nityananda Upadhyay, enabling Nepali-speaking audiences to experience the traditional art form in their mother tongue.

The initiative highlights the growing reach of bhaona beyond linguistic boundaries and reflects the cultural bond between Assamese and Nepali-speaking communities.

According to the organisers, the performance will be staged on the night of Maha Ashtami as part of the planned Durga Puja celebrations.

Chief organiser Ananta Bikash Upadhyay has invited the public to attend the special performance and be part of the cultural celebration.