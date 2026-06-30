College Student Found Dead at Sivasagar Homestay

Guwahati: Today, a 22-year-old college student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Sivasagar, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Gogoi, a second-semester undergraduate student of Sivasagar Girls' College and daughter of Bijit Gogoi, a resident of Betbari Bakchu Kheluwa in Sivasagar.

As per preliminary information, Krishna Gogoi checked into Holiday Homestay at Jonaki Nagar near Joysagar at around 11 am along with a boy identified as Abinash Konwar, a resident of Betbari No. 2 Konwar Gaon.

Police said that at around 2 pm, Abinash Konwar informed the homestay staff that Krishna Gogoi had allegedly been found hanging inside the room. The staff subsequently alerted the police.

A team from Joysagar Police Station reached the scene and recovered the body from the room. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

As part of the investigation, police have detained Abinash Konwar for questioning. The owners of the homestay have been identified as Ranjan and Benu, according to police sources. Police said they are investigating all possible angles to establish the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Further investigation is underway.