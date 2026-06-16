IT Professional from Delhi Found Dead at Mussoorie Homestay

Guwahati: A 27-year-old woman employed with an information technology firm in Gurugram has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road.

The deceased has been identified as P. Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi. A per police, Gayatri arrived at Kiana Homestay in Tipridhar late on 14th June’s night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, an IT professional based in Pune.

Police received information on 15th June morning about an unresponsive woman at the homestay. An ambulance reached the location, and a team of doctor accompanying the ambulance declared her dead upon arrival.

As per investigations revealed that the couple had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh on 13th June before checking into a room named “Bliss” at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the following night.

As per Sricharan, the couple consumed alcohol before going to sleep at approximately 3.30 am. He later claimed that he found his wife unresponsive the next morning, lying in a pool of urine, with blood reportedly oozing from her nose.

Police said the couple had married on 8th November , 2025, and both originally belonged to Visakhapatnam. During the investigation, officers found the woman’s body on the floor without clothes and observed bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were also recovered from the room.

The body has been sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a post-mortem examination. Police have requested that the post-mortem be conducted by a panel of doctors under videographic recording.

Circle Officer Manoj Aswal said Gayatri’s parents had been informed and were expected to arrive from Visakhapatnam today evening . He added that the exact cause of death would only be determined after the post-mortem report is received.