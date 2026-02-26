Conference on Artificial Intelligence Held at Nagaon University

Nagaon: A day-long conference on artificial intelligence was organised at Nagaon University on Wednesday, bringing together academicians, researchers and industry professionals to discuss the growing role of AI in education, healthcare and technology.
The programme was moderated by Dr. Parikshit Gogoi, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, while Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hitesh Deka delivered the welcome address.
Among the key speakers was Dilip Bharati, an alumnus of the university and Director of the Rajmohan Nath Memorial Trust, who spoke on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in modern education and healthcare systems.
The conference, held from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, featured multiple technical sessions. The keynote address was delivered online by Dr. Ganesh Bora, Associate Vice-Chancellor and Chief Research Officer at the University of North Carolina, who elaborated on the application of AI in the education sector.
In another session, Dr. Bhaswati Kashyap from the University of Delaware highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence in medical science.
Dilip Bharati later presented a summary of the deliberations, while resource person Devangan Barthakur discussed the potential of AI in supporting mental health care and predicted significant changes in the healthcare sector through emerging technologies.
Other participants included Anjan Pathak, Co-founder and CTO of Vintage (Guwahati); Mondip Chakraborty, Coordinator of Assam Agentics Foundation; Arindam Goswami, Founder of the Guwahati-based digital agency Influence; Ankur Goswami, an alumnus of the university; Achviza Vijayendra, organiser at Google Development; Archana Bharati, Founder of Ecom Science Consulting Private Limited, Bengaluru; and Tushar Ranjan Saikia of Assam Engineering College’s Coding Club.
More than 200 students from various departments of Nagaon University joined the conference online and interacted with the speakers during the sessions.