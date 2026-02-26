NFR Announces 14 Pairs of Holi Special Trains, 128 Extra Trips

The Tata Nagar–Katihar special (Train No. 08181) will operate every Monday from March 2 to March 30, departing Tata Nagar at 1:00 PM and reaching Katihar at 7:30 AM the following day. The return service (08182) will run every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31, leaving Katihar at 10:30 AM and arriving at Tata Nagar at 4:30 AM the next day. Both services will complete five trips each.