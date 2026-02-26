NFR Announces 14 Pairs of Holi Special Trains, 128 Extra Trips

Guwahati: To manage the expected festive rush ahead of Holi, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of 14 pairs of Holi Special trains, amounting to 128 additional trips across its network.
The move aims to ensure smooth and comfortable travel during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
According to NFR officials, eleven pairs of special trains have already been operational since February 2026.
"Additionally, three more pairs will run on key routes connecting Tata Nagar–Katihar, Agartala–Guwahati and Kishanganj–Lalkuan, further strengthening connectivity within and beyond the Northeast," the statement added.
The Tata Nagar–Katihar special (Train No. 08181) will operate every Monday from March 2 to March 30, departing Tata Nagar at 1:00 PM and reaching Katihar at 7:30 AM the following day. The return service (08182) will run every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31, leaving Katihar at 10:30 AM and arriving at Tata Nagar at 4:30 AM the next day. Both services will complete five trips each.
Similarly, the Agartala–Guwahati special (05628) will run every Thursday from March 5 to March 26, departing Agartala at 7:00 PM and reaching Guwahati at 9:00 AM the next day.
The return train (05627) will operate every Friday from March 6 to March 27, leaving Guwahati at 1:15 PM and arriving in Agartala at 4:25 AM the following day. Each direction will run four trips.
On the Kishanganj–Lalkuan route, Train No. 05741 will run every Thursday from March 5 to March 26, departing Kishanganj at 8:30 AM and reaching Lalkuan at 3:40 PM the next day. The return train (05742) will leave Lalkuan every Friday from March 6 to March 27 at 8:40 PM, arriving at Kishanganj at 2:00 AM on Sunday. Both services will complete four trips each.
Apart from running special trains, NFR has made extensive arrangements at major stations across the zone. Measures include enhanced security deployment, systematic crowd management, additional help desks, increased on-ground staff presence and assured availability of drinking water.
Passengers have been advised to check detailed schedules, stoppages and timings on the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or at railway enquiry counters before commencing their journey.