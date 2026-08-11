Congo Ebola Death Toll Crosses 2,000 as Health Authorities Struggle to Contain Outbreak

Kinshasa: The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Congo has crossed the 2,000 mark, with the health crisis continuing to pose major challenges for authorities trying to contain the spread of the disease.

According to government data released last night, the outbreak has so far recorded 4,381 confirmed cases, including 2,011 deaths. Another 704 patients remain in admission and isolation facilities.

Health authorities are facing difficulties in reaching remote areas affected by the outbreak due to ongoing rebel conflict, poor road conditions and work stoppages linked to disputes over payments.

The outbreak is also unusual as it is being caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

The Congo outbreak has already become the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history. It is surpassed only by the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak, which recorded more than 28,000 cases and over 11,000 deaths.

Authorities continue to face logistical and security challenges as they work to expand access to affected communities and strengthen measures to contain the outbreak.