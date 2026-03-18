Congress at Crossroads: Leadership Drift, Old Fault Lines and a Battle Lost Before It Begins?
Guwahati: With alarm bells ringing louder than ever Congress in Assam seems to have done it again losing its key leaders ahead of the elections.
It can be said that the grand old party in Assam, is on an overdrive to reinvent itself fast, but can it happen so soon, is a million-dollar question.
The exit of senior leader Pradyot Bordoloi who was three time cabinet minister and two time member of Parliament deepened the sense of unease within the party ranks, raising uncomfortable questions about its preparedness ahead of a crucial assembly election.
Once the most dominant political force in the state, Congress governed Assam for the longest stretch post-Independence. But the last 16 years have seen a steady erosion of its political capital—both organisationally and electorally. What went wrong for a party that once had everything working in its favour.
At the heart of its decline lies a structure that, during its peak, seemed unshakeable: a tightly controlled high-command culture and a leadership model often influenced by entrenched hierarchies. Internal dissent was frequently managed rather than meaningfully addressed. While this ensured short-term cohesion, it also stifled the emergence of strong grassroots leadership—a vacuum that is now glaringly visible.
The situation on the ground under Gaurav Gogoi tells its own story. While his rise in national politics has been quick—he is now the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha—questions are still being asked about how much grip he really has over the party in Assam.
Right now, his leadership seems pulled in different directions, caught between national responsibilities and state-level challenges. It also points to a bigger issue—the gap between Delhi’s political prominence and what’s actually happening on the ground in Assam.
This also brings up a familiar problem within the Congress—the habit of “parachuting” central leaders into state politics just months before elections.
It may look good on paper and grab attention, but on the ground it rarely helps much with actual mobilisation. In a state like Assam, where elections are fought booth by booth, speeches and visibility alone don’t do the job. What really matters is consistent organisational work, and that’s where the gap often shows.
The contrast is quite clear. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has spent years quietly building a strong cadre network across the state, the Congress still seems to lean on the same familiar faces—leaders who’ve been around for years but are now often seen as out of touch with changing local issues. You see them more during elections, with regular media appearances, but that visibility doesn’t really carry through the rest of the year when consistent connect with voters actually matters.
The result is a party that seems to be fighting yesterday’s battles with yesterday’s strategies. The lack of organisational clarity, coupled with leadership ambiguity, has created an impression that Congress is already on the back foot—even before the electoral contest fully unfolds.
For an opposition seeking to counter the BJP’s formidable machinery, agility and cohesion are non-negotiable. Even now, the Congress in Assam looks stuck in a bit of confusion. There’s still no clear answer on leadership—especially whether its key leaders are fully focused on state politics or juggling both state and national ambitions.
At this point, the party risks going into the elections not as a strong challenger, but as a divided camp still trying to settle itself. Unless it manages to move past its old ways and rethink how it works—both on the ground and in strategy—it could end up repeating the same story of decline in a state that was once its stronghold.