Pradyut Bordoloi Resignation Triggers Political Firestorm, Congress Under Attack

New Delhi: The resignation of Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the Congress has triggered sharp reactions from leaders across parties, with rivals attacking the Congress and its own leadership calling the development “unfortunate.”
Speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said that the situation reflects a larger issue within the Congress. He also remarked that the party seems out of touch with ground realities and questioned whether its leadership is taking stock of why leaders are losing confidence in the organisation.
“We saw a similar situation in Bihar, where the Congress carried out a yatra over what seemed like a non-issue. The party looks disconnected from ground realities and lacks clear leadership. Its leadership should reflect on why its own leaders are losing confidence?”
BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also took aim at the Congress, claiming the party is nearing a complete breakdown and alleging that its top leadership has lost control over its legislators.
“The Congress party is on the verge of total collapse. The top leadership of the Congress party has no control over its MLAs…” he added.
Reacting from within the Congress, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the resignation as unfortunate.
“It is very unfortunate. I think he was upset over one ticket allocation, and we wish we had a chance to have a conversation about it,” she said.
Bordoloi, who represents the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, as per reports, in Kharge’s office indicated that the letter had not been formally received at the time of reporting.
In his resignation note, Bordoloi expressed deep anguish over his decision.
Bordoloi’s resignation has come at a crucial time ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, adding to the political heat and raising fresh questions about the party’s internal unity.