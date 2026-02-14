Congress ‘Can Never Do Good for India’, Says PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress party, which “refuses to acknowledge India as a nation” and questions the idea of Mother India, can never do any good for the country.
Addressing a public rally in Guwahati after dedicating the infrastructure project to the nation, Modi questioned the Congress party’s commitment to national security and development.
“Did we ever expect Congress to have the courage to take decisions for the country's interest? Could they have done it? They can at most make statements, they cannot do anything,” he added.
He further alleged that the Northeast suffered from fear and neglect during Congress rule and claimed that defence purchases under previous regimes were marred by scams.
“The Congress party, which refuses to acknowledge India as a nation, which questions what Mother India is, can never do any good for India. It avoids even the mention of Mother India, and shows no respect for her,” he added.
Contrasting his government’s record, Modi said India was strengthening its armed forces and border infrastructure.
“India is building magnificent highways, magnificent tunnels, high-rise bridges and modern airfields on its borders. It is enhancing the nation’s security, and that is why Congress is bewildered,” he remarked.
Highlighting financial assistance to the state, Modi said Assam had received more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore from the Centre over the past 11 years for various development works.
“Can the Congress, which avoids even giving money for Assam's development, develop Assam?” he asked.
He noted that this year’s Union Budget had prioritised connectivity in the Northeast, with substantial allocations for highways and road projects in Assam. According to him, improved connectivity would open up employment avenues and expand tourism potential.
Recalling the recent ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction held in Guwahati, Modi said discussions with students aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra showcased the region’s tourism promise.
“In the future, river tourism on the Brahmaputra will be further promoted. I wanted to tell the country that there's no better place for tourism. Come, this is my Assam, this is my Brahmaputra,” he said.
Marking seven years of the Pulwama attack, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives and asserted that India had demonstrated its resolve by punishing those responsible.
“Today the country hasn’t just got another emergency landing strip. This is also proof that the new India is preparing in every way for its security,” he said, adding that the nation was capable of responding decisively to threats.
Earlier in the day, Modi created history by landing an Indian Air Force aircraft on a highway stretch near Moran.
“A short while ago, when I landed on the Moran highway from an Air Force plane, I landed on the highway, not on the runway. History was created. Today, highways are being built here, where not only vehicles move but airplanes also land,” he added.
He credited the BJP government in Assam for the pace of development in the state, citing housing schemes, sanitation coverage and piped drinking water connections for millions of families.
Calling on party workers to remain vigilant at the booth level, Modi said electoral victories were built from the grassroots.
“If your booth wins, then the BJP will win,” he told supporters.