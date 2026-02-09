Dima Hasao Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds rally against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dima Hasao district unit, organized a massive protest rally in Haflong on Sunday demanding action against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his alleged links with Pakistan.

Thousands of people from different parts of Dima Hasao district participated in the rally, which began from the railway field of Haflong and marched through key locations of the town before culminating at the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) parking area.

The rally was led by DHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, BJP Dima Hasao district President Dhriti Thaosen, along with several senior party leaders and workers.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders expressed serious concern over the alleged links, which, they said, were revealed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and later highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his recent statements.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that it was deeply unfortunate that a Member of Parliament from Assam was facing such allegations. He expressed sorrow over the reported involvement of Gaurav Gogoi’s spouse, a British national, who is allegedly maintaining connections with Pakistan.

BJP district President Dhriti Thaosen strongly criticized the Congress MP and stated that the people of Dima Hasao stood firmly with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He assured that the district BJP would continue to support every step taken to safeguard the interests and security of the nation. The rally concluded peacefully with party leaders reiterating their demand for a thorough investigation and strict action in the matter.

