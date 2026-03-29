Congress Fielding Kharge to Find Excuse for Defeat: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Diphu: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that the Congress has brought in its national president Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in the state as it prepares grounds for a possible electoral defeat.
“Perhaps the Congress is searching for a new excuse for their defeat, and that’s why Shri Kharge ji has been fielded in Assam’s electoral arena,” Sarma said while speaking to the media in Diphu.
He also accused the Congress leadership of disrespecting the people of Assam, claiming that remarks made by Kharge and his family had hurt public sentiment.
“The Kharge family’s father and son have insulted Assam,” Sarma said, adding that the party’s campaign choices reflect poorly on its strategy.
The Chief Minister further criticised the Congress for selecting campaigners whose views, he claimed, go against the sentiments of the people, referring to opposition to the Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika.
“Congress is inflicting self-harm. Do you bring such people as star campaigners who oppose Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika? They are on a self-suicide mission,” he said.
The remarks come amid intensified campaigning in Assam as political parties ramp up efforts ahead of the Assembly elections.