Congress Forms Pradesh Election Committee for Assam, Names Gaurav Gogoi Chairman

Guwahati: The Congress on Tuesday announced the formation of its Pradesh Election Committee for Assam as part of its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, appointing Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi as the chairman of the panel.
As per an official statement, the 35-member committee brings together a mix of senior leaders and key organisational functionaries.
Prominent among them are Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar and Arun Dutt Mazumdar.
The statement also said that the panel will also comprise the APCC general secretary (organisation), heads of all frontal organisations, and chairpersons of various party departments, including the Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes, Minority and Adivasi Congress wings, as well as the Tea Garden Cell.
The Pradesh Election Committee is expected to play a central role in shaping the party’s electoral strategy, including candidate selection and campaign coordination across the state.
Congress leaders said the move reflects the party’s focus on strengthening its organisational structure ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam.