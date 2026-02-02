APCC President Gaurav Gogoi takes part in Congress padyatra in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi took part in a foot rally carried out from Congress Bhawan at Golaghat on Sunday. The rally was organized by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee and Golaghat District Youth Congress Committee.

The rally, led by Golaghat District Youth Congress President Rupantar Tanti, began with a public meeting at the Golaghat Congress Bhawan. Speakers included Gaurav Gogoi, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia, Youth Congress President Juber Anam, and other senior leaders.

Over 3,000 Congress workers and supporters marched from Golaghat town to Kocharihat Higher Secondary School, protesting against the BJP government’s policies.

