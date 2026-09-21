Congress Names 40 Star Campaigners for Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll

Guwahati: The Congress has named 40 leaders, including senior party functionaries and prominent Assam leaders, as star campaigners for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election scheduled for 6th October .

The list was submitted to the Election Commission by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on September 16 under Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Among the prominent names are former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP Wazed Ali Choudhury, former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, NSUI national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Kanhaiya Kumar.

The list also includes Debabrata Saikia, Ripun Bora, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Alka Lamba, Imran Pratapgarhi, Srinivas BV and former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman.

Several other Assam leaders, including Satyabrata Kalita, Nandita Das, Abdul Khaleque, Aminul Islam, Diganta Barman and Mira Barthakur Goswami, have also been named.

The bypoll was necessitated after former MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha and the Congress before joining the BJP and contesting the Assam Assembly election from Dispur.

Polling will be held on 6th October , with counting scheduled for 9th October .