Guwahati: IVF Patient Dies, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Guwahati: A woman undergoing IVF treatment at a private fertility centre in Guwahati died after her health reportedly deteriorated, with her family alleging medical negligence and delayed medical attention at the facility.

The deceased, identified as Liza Phukan Koch of Rahmaria in Chabua, had been undergoing IVF-related treatment at Indira IVF Centre in Lachit Nagar since May under the supervision of Dr Dibyajyoti Goswami.

As per her family, Liza developed vomiting and diarrhoea after taking a tablet prescribed by the doctor on the night of 19th September . Her condition allegedly worsened overnight, but the family claimed that the nurse on duty failed to provide adequate medical attention.

Her relatives later took her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The family also raised concerns over treatment costs and alleged inconsistencies in information about her test results. They claimed they had initially paid Rs 3 lakh and were later asked to arrange another Rs 3 lakh.

After her death, the family lodged a complaint at Panbazar Police Station seeking an investigation.

The allegations have not been independently established. Police and medical authorities are expected to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and whether any negligence occurred.