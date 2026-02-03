Hailakandi Eviction: All Educational Institutions in Gharmura Closed till Further Orders

Guwahati: All educational institutions in Gharmura area of south Hailakandi district have been closed due to the ongoing eviction drive in the region, said an official on Tuesday.
The order issued by the Inspector of Schools, Hailakandi, covers institutions of all levels, from pre-primary schools to colleges.
"In pursuance of instructions from the Additional District Magistrate, Hailakandi, and in the interest of the safety and security of students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, all educational institutions from pre-primary to degree level falling under the eviction area and surrounding areas—including Damcherra cluster, Jamira II cluster and Garmura Hill-II—have been closed with effect from February 3, 2026, until further orders," Hailakandi Inspector of Schools Tapash Dutta via Memo No. IS/HKD/February/2026/2611 said.
The Forest Department launched a massive eviction drive in the area on February 2, targeting over 2,800 bighas of encroached land.