Hailakandi Eviction: All Educational Institutions in Gharmura Closed till Further Orders

"In pursuance of instructions from the Additional District Magistrate, Hailakandi, and in the interest of the safety and security of students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, all educational institutions from pre-primary to degree level falling under the eviction area and surrounding areas—including Damcherra cluster, Jamira II cluster and Garmura Hill-II—have been closed with effect from February 3, 2026, until further orders," Hailakandi Inspector of Schools Tapash Dutta via Memo No. IS/HKD/February/2026/2611 said.