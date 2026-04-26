Congress Stand on Women’s Reservation Bill ‘Unacceptable’: Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticised the Congress over its opposition to the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling the party’s stand “unacceptable” and against the interests of women.
“The Congress party's shameful opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament is absolutely unacceptable in any way,” Saha wrote on X
He further added that despite women constituting nearly half of the country’s population, the Congress had failed to ensure adequate representation for them.
Alleging that the party had long relied on “vote-bank politics”, he said, “Year after year, Congress has merely engaged in vote-bank politics by talking about women's empowerment, without ever being sincere in reality about ensuring women's rights and representation.”
The chief minister also termed the proposed legislation a “historic” initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused the Congress of creating obstacles.
“Today, when a historic reservation bill for women has been introduced… Congress has once again revealed its characteristic nature by standing as an obstacle,” he said.
Saha further asserted that the opposition to the bill was against both women and national progress.
“This opposition from Congress is actually against women, against the progress of the country,” he added.
He also said that he joined a large rally in Agartala to protest against the Congress’s stand on the issue.