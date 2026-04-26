Guwahati Woman Found Safe in Shillong; Police Rule Out Abduction

Guwahati: A 25-year-old woman who had gone missing from Guwahati has been traced and rescued safely from Shillong, police said on Saturday.
Authorities have clarified that the case does not involve abduction, stating that the woman had travelled to Shillong on her own. She is currently dealing with personal and mental distress.
What is the case?
According to police, the woman was previously employed as a teacher at a private school in Guwahati. Her family lodged a missing person complaint on Friday afternoon after she failed to return home. She had left her house around 10:30 am, informing her family that she was going to collect her pending salary from her former school.
When she did not return by evening, the family approached the police.
Subsequent investigation revealed that after leaving home, she took a bike taxi to Jalukbari’s AEC Point, where she withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM. She then travelled by bus to Paltan Bazar and hired a cab from there to Shillong, located about 100 km from Guwahati. Upon reaching Shillong, she stayed alone in a hotel room overnight.
What did the police say?
Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, said that traffic personnel spotted the woman near Polo Ground around 8 am on Saturday. She appeared distressed and was unable to clearly explain how she reached Shillong. She was taken to Sadar Police Station, where a medical examination was conducted, and the Guwahati police were informed.
The Assam Police had constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to trace the missing woman. Following the alert, the STF team reached Shillong and brought her back to Guwahati on Saturday evening.
A police official said the woman is under mental stress and had no prior plan to travel to Shillong.
Authorities are now examining her statements to ascertain the full sequence of events.