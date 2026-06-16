Conman : Man Posing as CBI Officer Arrested in Pathsala

Guwahati: A case of alleged impersonation and fraud has emerged in Assam’s Pathsala after a man was reportedly caught posing as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The accused, identified as Laxman Barua of Haripur in Pathsala, allegedly created a fake CBI identity card using a computer and falsely presented himself as a senior investigating officer. As per reports, he used the fake identity to convince people and claim access to various government departments.

Investigators said Barua allegedly promised to secure jobs in departments such as the Education Department, Assam Police and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Several fake appointment letters were reportedly recovered from his mobile phone during the investigation.

Police team also found images of forged signatures of senior government officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam and heads of various departments. In addition, police recovered a seal allegedly belonging to the Patacharkuchi Revenue Circle Officer printed on stamp paper.

Reports further claimed that the accused had contacted members of an illegal arms network in an attempt to procure a pistol for Rs 80,000.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the family of a woman whom Barua was allegedly planning to marry. The family claimed that he had already been married twice and was preparing for a third marriage.

It was also reported that Barua had previously operated a private institution, Srijan Academy, in Pathsala, which has since been closed. A cheque book and a cheque reportedly worth Rs 5 lakh were also recovered. Members of Bajrang Dal alleged that the accused attempted to settle the matter on the spot by offering a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case and are examining the full extent of the alleged fraud and impersonation activities.