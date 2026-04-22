Conrad Sangma discusses community issues, pushes sustainable farming initiatives in state Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday held discussions with community leaders and international partners on key developmental and agricultural issues, with a focus on strengthening livelihoods and promoting sustainable practices.
During an interaction with Rangbah Shnongs, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, reviewed a range of concerns affecting local communities.
“Had a productive interaction with various Rangbah Shnong… where several important issues concerning the community were discussed,” Sangma wrote on X.
As per Sangma, key issues raised during the meeting included water sources under the Jal Jeevan Mission, challenges faced by poultry and pig farmers due to low market prices, and the declining sale of local pigs.
“We reiterated our Government’s keen interest in promoting local pig farming and strengthening support for our farmers,” he added.
In a separate meeting, the Chief Minister engaged with officials from KfW Development Bank to deliberate on a proposed project aimed at promoting agroecological and organic farming in the state.
“The project aims to promote sustainable, climate-resilient income-generating systems that enhance livelihoods while encouraging environmentally responsible farming practices,” Sangma said.
He further added that the state government looks forward to close collaboration to advance sustainable agriculture and create greater opportunities for farming communities.