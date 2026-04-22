Those involved in post-poll violence will face strict action: Tripura CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that those involved in incidents of post-election violence in the state will face strict legal action, warning that no one will be spared.
“No one involved in these incidents—regardless of who they are—will be spared; they will be tracked down and strict legal action will be taken against them,” Saha wrote on X.
The statement comes after violence was reported following the declaration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election results. The Chief Minister alleged that miscreants backed by the Tipra Motha Party attacked the homes of BJP workers in Bidhyabil village in Khowai district.
Saha said he visited the residence of BJP functionary Bittu Debbarma, which was severely damaged in the attack, and assured the family of government support.
“Swift and necessary measures will be taken by the government to ensure this family can recover and stand tall once more with ease,” he added.
He also met people who had taken shelter at Chakmaghat ST Hostel after being affected by the violence and reiterated the government’s commitment to their safety.
“The state government is committed to ensuring their safety and all necessary assistance. We are always committed to establishing peace, security, and justice,” Saha said.
Referring to another incident, the Chief Minister alleged that workers of the Tipra Motha Party set fire to the house of BJP worker Raj Kumar Debbarma in Kochubari and looted his belongings.
“The government will build them a new home and provide essential furniture… No one involved, regardless of affiliation, will escape justice; they will be identified and held accountable under the law,” he added.