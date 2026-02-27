Conrad Sangma highlights Japan’s role as key partner in Meghalaya’s growth push

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday described Japan as a “trusted development partner” in the state’s development journey, underscoring growing cooperation in youth empowerment, clean energy and infrastructure.
The chief minister made the remarks after attending the Sixth India–Japan Intellectual Conclave in Shillong along with Japan’s Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi.
“Japan has been a trusted development partner in our journey, from youth empowerment to clean energy and infrastructure,” Sangma said.
Highlighting the human resource linkage, he said 47 nurses from Meghalaya have already been placed in Japan.
“Over 500 youth will be trained and placed this year, scaling to 5,000 in the next five years,” he added.
Sangma also pointed to the partnership’s impact in agriculture, noting that India’s first commercial shiitake block production unit in Upper Shillong is now benefiting more than 1,000 farmers.
“Our love and respect for one another’s culture is also reflected in the setting up of the Japanese Pavilion at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival for the past two years,” the chief minister said.
With nearly 74 per cent of Meghalaya’s population below the age of 35, Sangma proposed the creation of a Meghalaya–Japan Skill Corridor.
“This is more than partnership. It is a living bridge of opportunity, innovation, and shared growth,” he said.
Expressing optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation, he said the collective efforts would further strengthen the spirit of “Kizuna” and deepen the bond between India and Japan through Meghalaya.