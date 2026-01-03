Two Arms Smugglers Arrested in Separate Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested two alleged arms smugglers in separate operations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.
In the first incident, a joint team apprehended Karam Mani Meitei (35), a resident of Thongju Part-II under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district, from his residence on January 2.
A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine was recovered during the search, police said.
"On 02.01.2026, Security Forces arrested an arm smuggler, one Karam Mani Meitei (35) of Thongju Part-II, Pichu Lampak Ningombam Leirak, I/E under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West district from his residence. A 9 mm pistol with magazine was seized from him," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation a day earlier, security personnel arrested Thoudam Ranjan Singh (41) from Leimakhong Mapal Mamang Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
The team seized nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition from his possession.
"On 01.01.2026, Security Forces arrested an arms smuggler, one Thoudam Ranjan Singh (41) of Leimakhong Mapal Mamang Leikai, Imphal East from his locality under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district. 09 (nine) rounds of 9 mm ammunition were seized from him," Manipur Police added.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the arms and possible links to wider smuggling networks, police added.
Earlier, security forces in Manipur recovered and safely defused 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Imphal East district, officials said on Friday, preventing a possible security threat.
Police said the locally made explosives were detected during a search operation conducted on Thursday in the vicinity of Monglham village. The devices were subsequently shifted to a secure site and neutralised in accordance with established safety protocols.
Manipur Police, in a post on social media platform X, said the operation was carried out on January 1 within the jurisdiction of Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district.