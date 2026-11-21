Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K. Sangma has rejected allegations that his party is poaching MLAs and political leaders from other parties.

Addressing allegations that the NPP was encouraging political leaders to leave their existing parties, Sangma said the movement of MLAs towards the ruling party should not automatically be interpreted as poaching.

Explaining his position, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said, “It does not necessarily mean that we poached and we pushed.”

His remarks came in response to questions about political realignments in the state and the growing movement of political leaders towards the NPP.

Sangma maintained that individual political decisions should be distinguished from organised efforts by a party to attract members through pressure or coercion.

Sangma said every political party aims to expand its political presence and that attracting new leaders is a natural part of organisational growth.

Explaining the NPP's approach, he said, “At the end of the day, every political party aspires to grow and growth is a natural process for every party and therefore for us, that is what we want.”

The NPP president indicated that his party seeks to grow by demonstrating its work and commitment rather than forcing political leaders to join.

He also referred to the party's commitment to public service over the past eight to nine years, presenting it as a driving factor behind its political approach.

According to Sangma, political leaders make decisions about changing parties after assessing their individual political circumstances and future prospects. He said these considerations include their prospects within a party, the interests of their constituencies and their ability to deliver for the people they represent.

Sangma's explanation places individual political calculations at the centre of the recent realignments involving leaders moving towards the NPP.

He also indicated that the party considers the circumstances surrounding proposals from prospective entrants before deciding how to proceed.

Sangma said the NPP examines political circumstances and relevant legal provisions before considering proposals from leaders interested in joining the party.

His remarks suggest that the party considers both political and legal factors when assessing such developments.

The NPP president reiterated that the party's objective is to grow through its work and commitment to public service, rather than through alleged pressure on members of other political parties.

By describing the movement of MLAs and leaders towards his party as a matter of personal choice, he rejected the suggestion that the NPP was necessarily orchestrating defections.