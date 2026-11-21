Guwahati: The American rock band Guns N’ Roses has thanked its Guwahati fans following its first-ever concert in Assam on 17th November.

Guns N’ Roses expressed its gratitude to the Guwahati audience in a social media post following the concert, describing the experience as a memorable first performance in the city.

The band wrote, “Guwahati! You were incredible. We rocked with you for over 3 hours, a debut to remember.”

The message highlighted the band's appreciation for the reception it received during its first appearance in Assam. Its confirmation of a performance lasting more than three hours also gave fans a glimpse of the scale of the concert.

The Guwahati show added another Indian destination to the band's ongoing international tour.

Guns N’ Roses performed in Guwahati on 17th November . It was the band's first concert in the city and its second Indian stop during the ongoing tour.

Before arriving in Assam, the American rock band performed in Bengaluru on 14th November

Moreover, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had welcomed the band ahead of its Guwahati performance, expressing excitement about its arrival in the city.

Sarma wrote, “Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!”